Games industry roundup: Id Software vet Tim Willits to depart, Google Stadia's Reddit AMA, and Facebook slapped with $5bn fine

By , Influencer Editor
While InfluencerUpdate.biz focuses on the world of content creators and influencer marketing, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, PocketGamer.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Want to catch up on our influencer news? Find our Hot Five right here.

On PCGamesInsider.biz, Id Software veteran Tim Willits has announced his departure from the company after this year's Quakecon. There's also a look into how Anno 1800 helped Ubisoft dominate the PC market last quarter, and a report on everything to come from Google's Stadia Reddit AMA.

Over on BlockchainGamer.biz, F1 Delta Time’s just concluded its latest sale in France, raising $25,000. Skyweaver dev Horizon Blockchain Games has rounded off a $3.75 million seed investment led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture fund, and there's a chat with Celer co-founder Mo Dong about the trials of creating a game for the blockchain.

Meanwhile on InfluencerUpdate.biz, there's the news that Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin has stepped down over sexual harassment allegations, YouTube has launched new educational playlists unaffected by its algorithms, and Facebook has received a record $5 billion fine from the FTC.


Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Influencer Editor

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

