Games industry roundup: Id Software vet Tim Willits to depart, Google Stadia's Reddit AMA, and Facebook slapped with $5bn fine

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, Id Software veteran Tim Willits has announced his departure from the company after this year's Quakecon. There's also a look into how Anno 1800 helped Ubisoft dominate the PC market last quarter, and a report on everything to come from Google's Stadia Reddit AMA.

Over on BlockchainGamer.biz, F1 Delta Time’s just concluded its latest sale in France, raising $25,000. Skyweaver dev Horizon Blockchain Games has rounded off a $3.75 million seed investment led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture fund, and there's a chat with Celer co-founder Mo Dong about the trials of creating a game for the blockchain.

Meanwhile on InfluencerUpdate.biz, there's the news that Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin has stepped down over sexual harassment allegations, YouTube has launched new educational playlists unaffected by its algorithms, and Facebook has received a record $5 billion fine from the FTC.