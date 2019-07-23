Football Manager 19 shifts record two million copies

The 2019 edition of sports spreadsheet smash hit series Football Manager has shifted over two million copies since launch.

That's according to the boss over at developer Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobson OBE (pictured), who announced the sales milestone on Twitter.

The two million-plus figure is for all platforms, not just PC, with Jacobson saying that this is the first time one of its annual releases has shifted this many units.

Football Manager 2019 launched for PC and Switch in November 2018 alongside a mobile edition and Football Manager 2019 Touch. This new edition topped the Steam charts when it debuted.

