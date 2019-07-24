Pocket Gamer Connects London returns in January 2020!

Europe’s biggest mobile games industry conference returns to where it all began, with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, on January 20th and 21st. Tickets are on sale now with huge Super Early Bird discounts of up to $500.

Over 2,500 industry professionals will flock to England’s capital city for two days of jam-packed conference talks, seminars, pitching, meetings and networking. We’re heading back to The Brewery, but we’re back with more space for a bigger event!

You can expect to find a whole range of professionals from the games industry at the expo, from the biggest publishers and investors to lone developers and students.

And Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t the only conference to return to London, partner events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects also make a welcome return for 2020. Your ticket will get you into all three shows - now that’s a lot of content!

Connect with the entire mobile, blockchain and PC games industry

Connecting with 2,500 industry professionals is an incredible chance to nail down that contact that is essential for your business, and at Pocket Gamer Connects, we give you the tools to do so.

Alongside our massive conference schedule, every attendee can use our free online meeting scheduler to network with anyone inside the games industry. Or you can use our SpeedMatch sessions, designed to pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating type style meetings.

We will set aside a space called the Big Indie Zone on the expo floor, which will allow developers to showcase their games to the entire industry, giving you the opportunity to catch up with old friends or even see what the competition is working on.

Our beloved Very Big Indie Pitch also returns to London for mobile and PC indie developers, with prizes worth thousands of dollars up for grabs and the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from a panel of expert judges. Who knows? You may even find a publisher?

For those developers seeking investment, the popular Investor Connector returns for 2020! Pre-selected applicants will be paired with investors looking for opportunities to spend their money on the right projects. Could that be you?

And, of course, one more welcome return to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 is our amazing Global Connects Party, which will be held on the first night of the conference and is free to all delegates. You can carry on the networking until late, all while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. Come create some memories with us!

An incredible discount offer

Be a part of something special in January, as this will be the biggest ever Pocket Gamer Connects in our history. To say thanks for booking so far in advance, our Super Early Bird tickets offer massive savings of up to $500!

Don’t wait around, as these discounts won’t last forever - get your tickets now!

Call for speakers

Our Super Early Bird prices are so good that the only way to Pocket Gamer Connects London could be affordable is if they were free. Which, as it happens, is just one perk of speaking at the show…

We’re also looking for speakers for our other conferences, including Helsinki in October and Jordan in November. If you’d like to speak at any of our international events, get in touch now using this form or email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.