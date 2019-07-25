News

G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer returns to Gamescom

By , Special Features Editor

Gamescom is just around the corner, and you know what that means? Time to announce the return of the G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer!

Join us at the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel on the evening of August 21st for the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.

With an entertaining panel curated by our sponsors G-STAR featuring some of the biggest figures in the games industry, opportunities to chat with people from all over the industry, all while enjoying free drinks, you’re bound to have a good time.

Come and join us for a free evening of drinks, networking, talks and panels. It’s free to attend but we always fill up quick, so sign up now and bring along a business card to get in the door on the night.

We’re also hosting a Big Indie Pitch directly before this event in the same venue. If you want to spectate or pitch your game to the press and the industry, find out more here.


Charlie Scowen
