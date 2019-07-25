G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer returns to Gamescom

Gamescom is just around the corner, and you know what that means? Time to announce the return of the G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer!
Join us at the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel on the evening of August 21st for the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.
With an entertaining panel curated by our sponsors G-STAR featuring some of the biggest figures in the games industry, opportunities to chat with people from all over the industry, all while enjoying free drinks, you’re bound to have a good time.
Come and join us for a free evening of drinks, networking, talks and panels. It’s free to attend but we always fill up quick, so sign up now and bring along a business card to get in the door on the night.
We’re also hosting a Big Indie Pitch directly before this event in the same venue. If you want to spectate or pitch your game to the press and the industry, find out more here.
