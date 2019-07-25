News

Last chance to save up to $450 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

By , Special Features Editor

Finland's biggest B2B event for the games industry returns for its sixth encounter in the motherland of mobile gaming with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, this October 1st and 2nd.

And this is your last chance to save on tickets, as our Super Early Bird savings of up to $450 ends at midnight TONIGHT.

Don’t miss out and book now!

Ever growing conference

Each year, Pocket Gamer Connects grows bigger and better than before, and that’s all thanks to you! This means we are able to bring you more content than ever before for you to sink your teeth into.

Which is why we are moving to a larger, new venue in The Cable Factory for 2019, with over 1,500 industry professionals representing over 600 companies from all over the world.

What you can expect

Save now!

The midnight deadline is fast approaching, so grab your tickets before midnight tonight and save yourself up to $450! Book now!


Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

