Four brand new tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

It's no secret that Europe’s biggest mobile games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd. But what will come as a surprise is that we’ve added even more seminar tracks!

Previously we’d let you know about 12 tracks, but we’ve listened to popular requests from our delegates and added four more cutting edge tracks to our lineup, unmissable for any games professional.

And here they are!

UA University

Go back to school and graduate with our UA University track, dedicated to helping you attract more customers to your games and titles.

Finest Finland

Gain valuable facts, figures and insight into the latest and hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond.

XR Connects

Look at the future of virtual and augmented reality gaming, and discover specific format issues covered in this new track exploring these platforms.

Big Screen Gaming

Check out this brand new track exploring opportunities in PC and console development, in association with Games Helsinki.

These new tracks join the existing schedule, comprising:

Live Ops Landscape

Game Maker Insights

Esports + Influencers

Monetiser

The Growth Track

The Indie Track

Vision and & Values: Company Setup & Culture

Trade Trends

Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM

Blockchain Gaming

East Meets West

Game Changers: Cloud, 5G, Subscriptions & More

More than just our innovative tracks

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is more than hearing from amazing speakers from the games industry, it’s a great opportunity to connect with the entire mobile games industry. Over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the world will gather at our newer and bigger venue for 2019, The Cable Factory.

There will be a dedicated expo space for indie developers to showcase their games, Investor Connector, publisher SpeedMatch, Very Big Indie Pitch, and the famous Global Connects Party.

Join us for our sixth anniversary!

Be a part of something special this October and join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki. If you book your tickets now, you can save up to $150 before tickets reach full price nearer the event. Get your tickets now!