Scopely’s Star Trek Fleet Command beams up $100m in eight months

Scopely and Digit Game Studios’ 4X strategy game Stark Trek Fleet Command has surpassed $100 million in lifetime revenue in less than eight months.

That's the official word from the publisher, making the game its fastest-growing title to date. It’s also said to have seen the highest average revenue per install of any mobile game launched in the West in its first six months.

Resistance is futile

85 per cent of the title’s players are said to play it five days a week, racking up a combined 4.7 million days played since its launch in November 2018.

More than 100 million battles were played in the game’s first 10 days and since then a total of 1.5 billion battles have taken place.

Overall, 195 million missions have been completed, 115 million hours played and 1.2 billion alliance helps given.

“Our team spends years building our games, so it’s hugely rewarding to have one of our products achieve the $100 million revenue milestone so quickly after launch," said Scopely Co-CEO Javier Ferreira.

"We take pride in seeing players consistently and passionately engage with our entire portfolio of games. At Scopely, we are dedicated to delivering highly-personalized experiences people can enjoy today and for years to come.”

Following the early success of Star Trek Fleet Command, Scopely acquired developer Digit Game Studios in May.

Scopely's portfolio includes games such as Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, WWE Champions 2019, The Walking Dead: Road To Survival and Yahtzee With Buddies.