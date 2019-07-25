News

Scopely’s Star Trek Fleet Command beams up $100m in eight months

Scopely’s Star Trek Fleet Command beams up $100m in eight months
By , Senior Editor

Scopely and Digit Game Studios’ 4X strategy game Stark Trek Fleet Command has surpassed $100 million in lifetime revenue in less than eight months.

That's the official word from the publisher, making the game its fastest-growing title to date. It’s also said to have seen the highest average revenue per install of any mobile game launched in the West in its first six months.

Resistance is futile

85 per cent of the title’s players are said to play it five days a week, racking up a combined 4.7 million days played since its launch in November 2018.

More than 100 million battles were played in the game’s first 10 days and since then a total of 1.5 billion battles have taken place.

Overall, 195 million missions have been completed, 115 million hours played and 1.2 billion alliance helps given.

“Our team spends years building our games, so it’s hugely rewarding to have one of our products achieve the $100 million revenue milestone so quickly after launch," said Scopely Co-CEO Javier Ferreira.

"We take pride in seeing players consistently and passionately engage with our entire portfolio of games. At Scopely, we are dedicated to delivering highly-personalized experiences people can enjoy today and for years to come.”

Following the early success of Star Trek Fleet Command, Scopely acquired developer Digit Game Studios in May.

Scopely's portfolio includes games such as Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, WWE Champions 2019, The Walking Dead: Road To Survival and Yahtzee With Buddies.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Nov 2nd, 2018

Scopely taps Star Trek IP for 4X strategy game Fleet Command

News May 9th, 2019

Scopely acquires Star Trek Fleet Command dev Digit Game Studios

News Apr 24th, 2019

Star Trek Fleet Command is making a stellar $13.7 million in monthly revenue

News May 27th, 2015

Scopely invests in Dublin dev Digit Game Studios for future strategy gaming success

3 Interview Jun 3rd, 2019

The secret of Scopely’s success? How we think about IP, says CEO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies