Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generates $12 million in revenue in its first month

Niantic and Warner Bros’ Harry Potter: Wizards Unite took $12 million in its first month, according to Sensor Tower.

That makes it the second-largest launch within the genre to date, though it lags behind Niantic’s Pokemon Go.

That grossed an estimated $300 million during its launch month and has to date generated $2.65 billion in total.

Download 'em all

On top of generating more revenue, Pokemon Go also dominated in downloads for its first month, getting 182 million installs. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite trailed behind with 15 million downloads.

In third place is Ludia’s Jurassic World Alive, which generated $10.3 million within its first month with 6.5 million downloads. The Walking Dead: Our World earned $3.9 million and 1.6 installs.

The worst performing title in the genre is Ghostbusters World from FourThirtyThree, earning just $200,000 in its first month from being downloaded 1.2 million times.

