News

Fortnite World Cup drops $30 million in prize money

Fortnite World Cup drops $30 million in prize money
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games’ Battle Royale behemoth Fortnite saw its first World Cup conclude this weekend, handing out $30 million in prize money.

Initially announced in June 2018, qualifiers for the competition began months ago, with 10 weeks of open qualifiers attracting more than 40 million players. Epic Games’ $30 million prize fund is the largest ever seen for an esports event.

The biggest winner of the tournament was Bugha, real name Kyle Giersdorf, a 16-year-old from America. He won $3 million after beating 99 other players in the solo competition to become the inaugural Fortnite World Cup champion.

Brit claims second

British teenager Jaden Ashman brought home $1 million after winning $2.25 million with his Dutch partner Dave Jong, finishing second in the duo’s competition on Saturday.

The first Fortnite World Cup was not without its controversy, as a known cheater of Fortnite qualified for the competition. Despite a 14 day ban, player XXiF was still allowed to compete, much to the anger of fans.

XXiF and his partner Ronaldo, also a known cheater were booed profusely throughout the tournament, only receiving cheers upon elimination.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jun 13th, 2018

Epic lays out Fortnite World Cup 2019 plans as battle royale hit surpasses 125m players

News Jul 13th, 2018

Fortnite’s first major esports tournament boasts an $8m prize pool

News May 21st, 2018

Epic puts up $100 million for Fortnite esports tournament prize pools

Job News May 28th, 2019

Epic Games hires Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer to drive esports

News Nov 21st, 2018

$1 million is on the line in Fortnite’s Winter Royale Online Tournament

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies