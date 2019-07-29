Cheer on your champions in next month’s Big Indie Pitch

The next round of our fan favourite Big Indie Pitch competition is coming up fast!

Join us at a venue near Gamescom - the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel - on August 21st and cheer on your champions as part of an incredible evening of pitching and networking, all while enjoying free drinks.

Thanks to event sponsors AppLovin and Kwalee, as well as season sponsors, G-STAR we’re bringing you Big Indie Pitches for both mobile and PC next month.

Spectators will see the best indie developers and their latest work in the competition, as they go head-to-head for the chance to win editorial coverage on our sites Pocket Gamer, AppSy, PC Games Insider and more, as well as the chance to win a share of a marketing package worth thousands of dollars.

Whether you’re there to support your friends and colleagues, want to see what some of the most talented indie developers are working on, or you fall in love with a new favourite game on the night, you’ll find the atmosphere at the Big Indie Pitch is electric.

Want to watch?

It’s free to attend and also includes a free bar and a great informal networking opportunity. Book your place now!

Want to take part?

If you think your game has what it takes, there’s still time to find out more and enter the competition here.

Want more networking?

Oh, and while we’re here, if you’re in the mood for even more networking and an expert panel discussion on the same night - with another free bar - you’re in luck! The G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer just happens to be in the same venue on the same night. Sign up here!