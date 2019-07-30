We're heading to Cologne during Gamescom week with four events

Mid-August marks the start of Gamescom, Europe’s biggest consumer games show - and a truly wild week for any games industry professional. We love it! This year, the Steel Media team will be there with a total of three fringe events at a venue near the show and we’d love to see you at one - or all - of them.

And here they are!

1) Come and meet China's top publishing companies, and enjoy networking and discussion, in association with Mintegral [FREE MINI SUMMIT]

Date: Tuesday, August 20th 2019

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne

Join Mintegral, one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in Asia, and PocketGamer.biz, the leading mobile games industry portal, for an evening of insightful discussion and relaxed networking near the river in Cologne. The theme of the free mini-summit will be meeting the top publishing companies from the China regions, dedicated to provide insight on growing your mobile business in APAC.

Sign up now!

2) G-STAR Games Mixer 2019 presented by Pocket Gamer

Date: Wednesday, August 21st 2019

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne

This games mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing. With an entertaining panel curated by our sponsors G-STAR featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, all while enjoying a free bar, you’re bound to have a great time.

Book here.

3 & 4) The Big Indie Pitch & The PC Indie Pitch @ Gamescom 2019 with AppLovin, Kwalee, and G-STAR

Date: Wednesday, August 21st 2019

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne

The Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch return to Gamescom thanks to our friends at AppLovin, Kwalee, and G-STAR. Join us for networking and pitching, as we once again put the spotlight on some of the continent's best indie developers.

Each developer gets four minutes with each panel of experts, giving them invaluable feedback for their games. The winner will also get editorial coverage in Pocket Gamer, AppSy, PC Games Insider and beyond.

Want to take part? If you think your game has what it takes, there’s still time to enter the competition here.

Want to watch and lend your support to our contestants? It’s free to attend and also includes a free bar and is a great networking opportunity? Book your spot now!

Don’t miss out - places are going fast!

All of our fringe events are free to attend, but places are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment. See you there!