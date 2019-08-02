News

Google testing new Apple Arcade-like Android subscription service Play Pass

Google testing new Apple Arcade-like Android subscription service Play Pass
By , Staff Writer

Google is testing a new Apple Arcade-like subscription service for Android called Play Pass.

As reported by the Android Police, screenshots were sent into the outlet from a reader showing a signup page for the service at the monthly cost of $4.99. Another screen shows Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball as some of the included games.

A Google spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the Play Pass is currently being tested on the mobile platform.

Apple unveiled its own premium games subscription offering named Apple Arcade earlier this year. The service is set to go live in autumn 2019 however no price point has been confirmed at the time of writing.

“Curated catalogue”

"Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between,” reads Play Pass information page.

“From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases."

Google is already dabbling in the subscription service market, with its new streaming service Google Stadia launching in November with the option for a $9.99 a month sub.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2019

E3 2019: Mobile gets a fair shake as the lines between platforms blur

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft's UPlay+ PC subscription service will be available across devices when it comes to Google Stadia in 2020

News Jun 6th, 2019

Here are the games coming to Google Stadia

News Jun 6th, 2019

Google Stadia games streaming service launches in November for $9.99 a month

News Jun 4th, 2019

Google to reveal Stadia pricing, games and more on June 6th

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies