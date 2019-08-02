Google testing new Apple Arcade-like Android subscription service Play Pass

Google is testing a new Apple Arcade-like subscription service for Android called Play Pass.

As reported by the Android Police, screenshots were sent into the outlet from a reader showing a signup page for the service at the monthly cost of $4.99. Another screen shows Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball as some of the included games.

A Google spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the Play Pass is currently being tested on the mobile platform.

Apple unveiled its own premium games subscription offering named Apple Arcade earlier this year. The service is set to go live in autumn 2019 however no price point has been confirmed at the time of writing.

“Curated catalogue”

"Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between,” reads Play Pass information page.

“From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases."

Google is already dabbling in the subscription service market, with its new streaming service Google Stadia launching in November with the option for a $9.99 a month sub.