Speakers revealed for free mini-summit near Gamescom

You may remember we mentioned a free mini-summit near Gamescom and in association with Mintegral.
You may also remember that we promised to share more details about the speakers for the August 20th event.
You’ll get the chance to meet China's top publishing companies, enjoy networking and discuss all the key issues in a relaxed environment with a free bar.
Join Mintegral, one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in Asia, and PocketGamer.biz, the leading mobile games industry portal, for an evening packed with insights on growing your mobile business in APAC.
Starting from 6pm, you’ll discover how developers can connect with users, the best way to grow your studio’s profile and, ultimately, make money.
Speakers
And now to keep our previous promise to you, we’re delighted to reveal that the speakers will include:
- Erick Fang, Mintegral
- Jaime Gonzalo, Huawei
- Frankie Cheung, Xiaomi
- Montgomery Singman, iDreamSky
- Nathan Cavril, Leiting Games
- Stefan Wang, Habby Games
Win a smartphone!
You could walk away from the mini-summit with one of five brand new smartphones; either the Mi9 from Xiaomi or a Huawei Honor View20. For your chance to win, simply register here and make sure you’re there for the draw on the evening of August 20th.
Good luck!
