Speakers revealed for free mini-summit near Gamescom

By , Editor

You may remember we mentioned a free mini-summit near Gamescom and in association with Mintegral.

You may also remember that we promised to share more details about the speakers for the August 20th event.

You’ll get the chance to meet China's top publishing companies, enjoy networking and discuss all the key issues in a relaxed environment with a free bar.

Join Mintegral, one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in Asia, and PocketGamer.biz, the leading mobile games industry portal, for an evening packed with insights on growing your mobile business in APAC.

Starting from 6pm, you’ll discover how developers can connect with users, the best way to grow your studio’s profile and, ultimately, make money.

Speakers

And now to keep our previous promise to you, we’re delighted to reveal that the speakers will include:

  • Erick Fang, Mintegral
  • Jaime Gonzalo, Huawei
  • Frankie Cheung, Xiaomi
  • Montgomery Singman, iDreamSky
  • Nathan Cavril, Leiting Games
  • Stefan Wang, Habby Games

L-R: Erick Fang, Jaime Gonzalo, Frankie Cheung, Montgomery Singman, Nathan Cavril, Stefan Wang

Win a smartphone!

You could walk away from the mini-summit with one of five brand new smartphones; either the Mi9 from Xiaomi or a Huawei Honor View20. For your chance to win, simply register here and make sure you’re there for the draw on the evening of August 20th.

Good luck!

 

Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

