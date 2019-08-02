Ustwo begins work on Monument Valley 3

London-based developer Ustwo has begun work on Monument Valley 3.

The news was revealed via the company’s Twitter page, stating that while two other exciting games are in development from the studio, the firm is looking to recruit a new game director to lead the “creative vision” for the next entry in the Monument Valley series.

Flagship IP

Monument Valley is an indie puzzle game that launched in 2014 for iOS and Android. The game became a hit and has gone on to exceeded as of 2016 had generated over 26 million downloads.

A sequel followed in 2017 across the same platforms, focusing more on the story aspect. As of June 2018 the title had picked up nearly 3.5 million official sales and over 30 million device installs.

The studio recently made some executive changes, with Maria Sayans named CEO as the team expands into multi-game development. You can check out our full interview with Sayans and chief creative officer Dan Gray here.