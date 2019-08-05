You could win the chance to showcase your work in person to 1,500 games industry professionals free!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the city of Helsinki for its sixth outing in the mobile gaming heartland on October 1st and 2nd.

Held at a newer and bigger venue for 2019, The Cable Factory, it’s an amazing chance to get your game in front of some of the industry’s most influential and important players from all around the world.

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone is dedicated to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. The tables are worth $650 each - however there is a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies.

The prize includes:

One display table in the Big Indie Zone, including two chairs and one power socket

Two standard conference passes

Access to all conference content

Access to the Global Connects party

Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

For the chance to win, all you have to do is enter your details in this form. The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked that you qualify as an indie.

About Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will attract 1,500 professionals from all around the world, not only from Europe but Asia and America too.

Away from the show floor, the conference schedule features 16 tracks delivering over 110 hours of content by 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the industry. Additionally, there will be a free unlimited meeting scheduler be made available to all delegates, and a whole host of fringe events and networking opportunities such as Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitch, and the Global Connects Party.

Don’t miss out

For the chance to win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, enter now!