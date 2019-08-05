Games industry roundup: The future of conversational games, DragonGlass pauses operations, and Ninja drops Twitch for Mixer

While InfluencerUpdate.biz focuses on the world of content creators and influencer marketing, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, PocketGamer.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Want to catch up on our influencer news? Find our Hot Five right here.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an interview with Doppio Games CEO Jeferson Valadares discussing the future of conversational games, as well as a chat with Caoimhe Roddy about the Girls' Game Lab initiative.

Over on BlockchainGamer.biz, DragonFeed developer DragonGlass has put operations on hold as the company struggles to survive, and Cheeze Wizards starts selling its ultra-rare Mold Magicians.

Meanwhile on InfluencerUpdate.biz, Ninja is leaving Twitch to stream exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer, and influencers have been invited to parliament to discuss body image and social media.