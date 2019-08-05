News

Games industry roundup: The future of conversational games, DragonGlass pauses operations, and Ninja drops Twitch for Mixer

By , Senior Editor
Games industry roundup: The future of conversational games, DragonGlass pauses operations, and Ninja drops Twitch for Mixer

While InfluencerUpdate.biz focuses on the world of content creators and influencer marketing, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, PocketGamer.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Want to catch up on our influencer news? Find our Hot Five right here.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an interview with Doppio Games CEO Jeferson Valadares discussing the future of conversational games, as well as a chat with Caoimhe Roddy about the Girls' Game Lab initiative.

Over on BlockchainGamer.biz, DragonFeed developer DragonGlass has put operations on hold as the company struggles to survive, and Cheeze Wizards starts selling its ultra-rare Mold Magicians.

Meanwhile on InfluencerUpdate.biz, Ninja is leaving Twitch to stream exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer, and influencers have been invited to parliament to discuss body image and social media.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jul 22nd, 2019

Games industry roundup: Id Software vet Tim Willits to depart, Google Stadia's Reddit AMA, and Facebook slapped with $5bn fine

News Jul 15th, 2019

Games industry roundup: EA and Riot vets set up Vela Games, Gods Unchained open beta, and how the top 5,000 dominate Twitch

News Jul 8th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex, Yogscast creator fired amidst harassment allegations, and Etheremon runs out of funds

News Jul 1st, 2019

Games industry roundup: Top 50 PC developer submissions open, Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch, and Ubisoft's blockchain business

News Jun 24th, 2019

Games industry roundup: GAME Digital board pushes for Sports Direct sale, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, and FTC investigating YouTube

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies