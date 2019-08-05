E3 organiser ESA leaks contact details of journalists, influencers and analysts

United States video games trade body the Entertainment Software Association is in hot water again after it emerged that contact info for registered media was available on the E3 website.

As originally reported by journalist Sophia Narwitz in a YouTube video, a speadsheet containing the contact information of over 2,000 members of the press, content creators and industry analysts - including personal addresses - was available unprotected.

Narwitz has come under fire for how she handled the story, with the journalist telling Kotaku that she tried to make sure that the list was not available by the time she released her video. Evidently, the spreadsheet was still available. Narwitz says that the spreadsheet was already in wide circulation and was set to be published anyways.

How long this spreadsheet had been available for is unclear, but it does seem that it isn't the final manifest of journalists and creators attending E3 2019, given that the names of several members of the press who signed up late in the day are missing.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.