Roblox hits 100 million active monthly users

By , Staff Writer

Hit kids sandbox MMO Roblox has hit 100 million monthly active users.

Each month players are said to spend a combined one billion-plus hours playing the game across platforms. There are over 50 million user-created levels in total.

Building up

Of the overall playerbase, which includes players from over 200 countries, 40 per cent of the game’s users are female.

In celebration of the milestone, Roblox is giving away a free virtual gold bar shoulder accessory to users.

“We started Roblox over a decade ago with a vision to bring people from all over the world together through play,” said Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki.

“Roblox began with just 100 players and a handful of creators who inspired one another, unlocking this groundswell of creativity, collaboration, and imagination that continues to grow.”

This latest achievement follows Roblox hitting an estimated $750 million in revenue on mobile ahead of its launch in China this year.


