Google to share fresh Stadia game details in August livestream

Google will host a livestream in August to further detail its Stadia service as well as the games that will available.

As part of its Stadia Connects series, Google will reveal more details on concerning its new streaming service on August 19th at 18:00 BST.

This will debut one hour before Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live show that is set to feature announcements from more than 15 publishers, with reportedly Stadia set to be included too.

Previously it was revealed that users will be able to sign up to a $9.99 Pro subscription service, through which they'll receive regular content added to their Stadia games library. This livestream indicates that we will see a portion of the title available to the service come launch day.

“Brand new-titles”

“#StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever,” reads the video description

“This time around, it’s all about the games! From revealing brand-new titles to going behind-the-scenes with our partners, we can’t wait to show what Stadia has in store for you.”

During Stadia’s unveiling, the company revealed a brand-new first-party studio named Stadia Games and Entertainment that is headed up by former Ubisoft and EA executive Jade Raymond. It’s unclear however whether this team will be showcasing any new titles given it was only announced this year.