Just one week left to save up to $350 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Finland’s biggest B2B event for the games industry returns for its sixth iteration in the mobile gaming motherland of the Nordics with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, this October 1st and 2nd.

Bigger and better

Each year, our conferences grow bigger than ever, with more content being made available for our delegates and 2019 is no different. Which is why we’re moving to a new, larger venue in The Cable Factory for 2019.

You’ll find 16 wall-to-wall conference tracks which span across the two days, with 200 of the world’s leading experts from the games industry sharing over 110 hours of content. Analysis, insight, advice and opinions on everything from Live Ops and games design, to monetisation, blockchain and the latest trends.

That’s a lot right? Well to top that off, these amazing speakers will deliver their talks to over 1,500 industry professionals representing 600 companies. Wow!

Networking opportunities and fringe events

To sweeten the content that we provide you with at Pocket Gamer Connects, we also run a whole host of fringe events, allowing you to network until your heart’s content. Networking with 1,500 professionals is an amazing opportunity that no one should pass up - made easier with our free unlimited meeting scheduler so you can track down that all-important contact that’s crucial for your business.

If you fancy networking with speed and efficiency, why not give our publisher SpeedMatch sessions a shot? These sessions pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating style meetings.

Joining us for the first time in Helsinki is our brand new Investor Connector, which provides one-on-one time for pre-selected applicants looking for funding, with investors looking for opportunities and to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Developers looking to take part should apply here, whereas investors should apply here.

Making a welcome return is our beloved Very big Indie Pitch, a competition dedicated for indie game developers to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges, who will give valuable feedback and a potential new contact in the games industry. Oh, and the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

Of course, we couldn’t leave you without mentioning our amazing Global Connects Party held on the first night of the conference. Unwind from a busy day of conferencing and keep the networking going until late, all while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. It’s free to all delegates - and we’ve been told it’s worth the price of admission to the conference on its own!

Join us for the sixth edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this October!