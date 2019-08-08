Police called to Twitch headquarters after alleged shooting threat

On Wednesday 7th August, Twitch headquarters in San Francisco was investigated following a shooting threat.

Employees of the Amazon-owned platform were offered the choice to work from home following a threat made on Tuesday.

Officer Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department said on Wednesday that the building was under investigation, though he's unsure of “how credible the threat is at this time.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Officer Lobsinger said there was no longer an “active threat” and the investigation has been referred to the specialist department for the SFPD.

Twitch has not specified the nature of the threat, however, Business Insider reports that private accounts of employees had suggested a shooting threat.

“We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday,” said a Twitch spokesperson to Business Insider.

“And have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate. The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely."

Games and guns

This report echoes a similar event at YouTube HQ last year. Three people at the company's San Bruno office were injured during an active shooting. Another person, believed to be the shooter, died from self-inflicted wounds.

It also follows news of President Donald Trump blaming video games, and video game content platforms following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio where a totalled 31 people were killed.

President Trump said: “We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately.”

He continued stating that, “the perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and they will not be ignored.”

