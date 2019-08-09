Epic to disclose loot box odds following ESA pledge

Fortnite maker Epic Games has said it will be transparent about loot box odds moving forward.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, the North Carolina-based firm said that it would be disclosing loot box odds for all of its titles. It's not clear whether this is just for its own developed games, or if this will apply to projects for sale on the Epic Games Store.

"Earlier this year, the Fortnite Save the World team made a change that showed players every item that they would get in a paid llama before opening it," the company said.

"Earlier this week, the team at Psyonix announced a similar change coming later this year to paid crates in Rocket League. Going forward, we're committed to the same transparency for player purchases in all Epic Games titles."

This follows US video games trade body the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) saying that platform holders Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo had agreed to require products on their platforms to disclose loot box odds starting in 2020.

Publishers Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Bungie, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast have all committed to doing the same.

Meanwhile, THQ Nordic took to Twitter (below) to say that it wasn't going to add its name to the above list as it currently doesn't have any titles with loot boxes, and has no intention of implementing the business model moving forward.

