Games industry roundup: Hangar 13 wants to "surprise and disrupt", Blockchain Cuties launches, and Ninja hits 1m Mixer subscribers

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, PocketGamer.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Want to catch up on our influencer news? Find our Hot Five right here.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, Hangar 13 discusses how it's quadrupled in size since 2016, there's an opinion piece on why people should stop getting angry about studios going exclusive with the Epic Games Store, and the team investigates 2K's stated commitment to diverse hiring at Silicon Valley studio.

Over on BlockchainGamer.biz, there's the news that Blockchain Cuties has officially gone live on four blockchains, and there's a look at the top performing dApps in July 2019.

Meanwhile on InfluencerUpdate.biz, Ninja has already drummed up one million subscribers for his new Mixer channel, and there's an interview with Simon Haase, aka ClayClaim, about his work creating video game characters out of polymer clay.


