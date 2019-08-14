Isbit Games closes after running out of funds

Swedish developer Isbit Games has closed its doors.



CEO Ben Cousins confirmed the news in a Twitter post, stating that while the firm was making “great progress” the team ultimately ran out of funds to continue with any projects.

Founded in 2014, the games company launched several titles for iOS, Android and Switch - including Warp Shift and Batterijakten The Game and its sequel.

More prominently, in 2016 LA Galaxy football player Zlatan Ibrahimović invested in Isbit Games, with the studio releasing a mobile arcade sports game featuring the striker called Zlatan Legends.

“Really proud”

“We are really proud over the games we have made in just a few years,” read a statement on the Isbit Games website.

“We are even more proud over the stellar reviews we have received both by our players and the trade press. Having a total of over six million downloads and many active players it saddens us to say that Isbit will not go on.

“We have been working very hard to fight for the survival of the studio and a chance to show the world the next game we have been working on. But a decision was made to dissolve our studio. We are thankful and humbled by the love our games have received and we wanted to show the full potential of Isbit with our next game.”