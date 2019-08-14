Epic Games struck with class-action lawsuit over Fortnite account hacks

Epic Games has been struck with a class-action lawsuit over security breaches that may have allowed hackers to access users' personal information.

As reported by Polygon, the class-action lawsuit has been filed by Franklin D. Azar & Associates in the US District Court in North Carolina after Epic failed to stop and communicate a series of bugs which did not prevent the hacking.

The document filed against the Fortnite creators features more than 100 class members, with the main reason cited as the alleged “failure to maintain adequate security measures and notify users of the security breach in a timely manner".

In January, Fortnite players’ details were compromised by hackers gaining access to their bank information. This then allowed in-game content to be purchased unauthorised via their accounts.

Hacked off

Bleeping Computer created a graphic which outlines how the hackers were able to access users’ accounts.

PocketGamer.biz reached out to Epic Games for more clarity over the lawsuit but the firm refused to comment.

Epic Games has been embroiled in a number of lawsuits over the past few months, with the most recent concerning in-game dance emotes where Baritone saxophonist Leo Pellegrino accused the developer of using one of his signature moves without permission.