News

GPU revenue down 20% year-on-year at Nvidia

GPU revenue down 20% year-on-year at Nvidia
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Computer hardware giant Nvidia has reported a 20 per cent decline in revenue from the GPU segment of its business.

For the three months ending July 28th, 2019, the firm brought in $2.104bn from the graphics card side of things, a decline of around one fifth on last year's $2.656bn. Looking at the first six months of the 2019/20 financial year, Nvidia's GPU business, there's been a 23.9 per cent dip in revenue year-on-year.

Cash from Nvidia's mobile, laptop and Nintendo Switch-centred Tegra processor grew to $475m for the last quarter, a 1.7 per cent increase year-on-year. For the first half of the financial year, however, and we see a 26 per cent dip in revenue from $909m for the six months ending July 29th, 2018, compared to $673m for the two quarters ending July 28th, 2019.

Looking specifically at Nvidia's games business, the green giant reports revenue of $1.313bn for the last quarter, a decrease of 27 per cent year-on-year. For the last six months, that downturn is to the tune of 32.8 per cent.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

as News Jul 30th, 2019

Nintendo Switch sales continue to be strong as hardware reaches 36.87 million

as News Apr 25th, 2019

Nintendo mobile division sales up 17% to $412m in FY2019

as News Jan 31st, 2019

Nintendo posts strong quarter despite lowering Switch sales estimates to 17m for the year

as News Jul 31st, 2018

Nintendo Switch nears 20 million sales

as News Jul 26th, 2017

Nintendo sales hit $1.38 billion as its Switch console surpasses 4.7 million units shipped

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies