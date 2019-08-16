GPU revenue down 20% year-on-year at Nvidia

Computer hardware giant Nvidia has reported a 20 per cent decline in revenue from the GPU segment of its business.
For the three months ending July 28th, 2019, the firm brought in $2.104bn from the graphics card side of things, a decline of around one fifth on last year's $2.656bn. Looking at the first six months of the 2019/20 financial year, Nvidia's GPU business, there's been a 23.9 per cent dip in revenue year-on-year.
Cash from Nvidia's mobile, laptop and Nintendo Switch-centred Tegra processor grew to $475m for the last quarter, a 1.7 per cent increase year-on-year. For the first half of the financial year, however, and we see a 26 per cent dip in revenue from $909m for the six months ending July 29th, 2018, compared to $673m for the two quarters ending July 28th, 2019.
Looking specifically at Nvidia's games business, the green giant reports revenue of $1.313bn for the last quarter, a decrease of 27 per cent year-on-year. For the last six months, that downturn is to the tune of 32.8 per cent.
PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.
