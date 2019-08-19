News

Devcom 2019: Game companies need to project “more confidence”, says King’s Renato Pelizzari

Devcom 2019: Game companies need to project “more confidence”, says King’s Renato Pelizzari
By , Staff Writer

Game companies need to project “more confidence” into their staff, according to King principal level designer Renato Pelizzari.

This was the message delivered by Pelizzari at his Devcom talk titled ‘An open-hearted talk about being an introvert at a game company’, where he shared tips for what firms could do to improve morale.

The aim of the talk was to increase awareness, generate discussion and help bring people to their fullest. Examples suggested that could improve these scenarios included meetings, brainstorms, retrospectives and parties.

Alongside his time at King, Pelizzari spoke from his experience at Wooga, Ubisoft and Glu Mobile amongst others.

Myths and confusions

Common myths and confusions surrounding introverts such as being shy, not being equipped for leader roles and not liking to talk were all highlighted, with Pelizzari claiming that the real issue is that people see being an introvert as a problem in the first place.

“Never say introversion needs to be fixed,'' said Pelizzari.

The presentation closed with Pelizzari recommending Susan Cain's Quiet - The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking’ book due to the useful advice he found within.

You can keep up with our Devcom coverage right here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Aug 18th, 2019

Devcom 2019: Why mobile game narrative design is more than text and plot

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

News Aug 8th, 2019

Report claims Activision Blizzard has avoided taxes on billions

Interview Jul 16th, 2019

Jobs in Games: Level designer Jay Foreman on going from Kent Police force to making games at King

News Jul 3rd, 2019

Candy Crush co-founder thought title would be “dead” within six months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies