Devcom 2019: Game companies need to project “more confidence”, says King’s Renato Pelizzari

Game companies need to project “more confidence” into their staff, according to King principal level designer Renato Pelizzari.

This was the message delivered by Pelizzari at his Devcom talk titled ‘An open-hearted talk about being an introvert at a game company’, where he shared tips for what firms could do to improve morale.

The aim of the talk was to increase awareness, generate discussion and help bring people to their fullest. Examples suggested that could improve these scenarios included meetings, brainstorms, retrospectives and parties.

Alongside his time at King, Pelizzari spoke from his experience at Wooga, Ubisoft and Glu Mobile amongst others.

Myths and confusions

Common myths and confusions surrounding introverts such as being shy, not being equipped for leader roles and not liking to talk were all highlighted, with Pelizzari claiming that the real issue is that people see being an introvert as a problem in the first place.

“Never say introversion needs to be fixed,'' said Pelizzari.

The presentation closed with Pelizzari recommending Susan Cain's Quiet - The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking’ book due to the useful advice he found within.

