Google Play rolls out visual redesign to aid discoverability

The Google Play Store has been given a visual redesign in a move it claims will help improve app discoverability.

Two distinct destinations have been created for apps and games, which Google believes will “help us better serve users the right kind of content”.

Design refresh

The firm also said that the updated store listing page layout surfaces richer app information at the top of each page as well as a more prominent call-to-action button”. It claims this will make it easier for users to see key details and make a decision on whether to install.

Other changes include some new navigation features and a new icon system with a uniform shape.

Google has detailed some best practices for setting up a page on the store.

The new Google Play Store design

When it comes to surfacing indie games specifically, the games tab on mobile has a section for premium titles, but indies are not listed under the ‘categories’ section.

Users must scroll down their personalised games page to find the Indie Corner on the store.