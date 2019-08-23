News

Minecraft Earth beta is coming to Android devices next week

By , Staff Writer

The beta for Mojang’s new location-based augmented reality mobile game Minecraft Earth arrives on Android devices next week.

The news was revealed on the official Twitter account (below) for the title.

Closed beta testing for the game began in July, exclusively for iOS. Players can now sign up for the Android beta on the Minecraft website.

To take part, players need a Microsoft or Xbox Live account, must be 18 years old and have a device that runs Android 7 or above.

What is Minecraft Earth?

Minecraft Earth was first revealed by Microsoft in May, with a trailer launched as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations for the IP.

The game is a free-to-play augmented reality experience, somewhat similar to Niantic’s Pokemon Go and allows players to explore the world of Minecraft through mobile devices.

Players can build creations with friends and place them in the real world. The survival instincts of users will also be tested as they battle Minecraft mobs.


