Watch Supercell’s Rush Wars reveal right here

Watch Supercell’s Rush Wars reveal right here
Senior Editor

Supercell is set to reveal Rush Wars on Monday, August 26th at 9am UK time (BST) and you can watch the official unveiling right here.

Few details have been announced thus far about the game, which will be the first new title unveiled by the Finnish developer since Brawl Stars’ reveal on June 14th 2017.

Rush Wars soft launch

Rush Wars looks set to head straight into soft launch across Android and iOS, releasing in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Should the title survive soft launch, it would mark Supercell’s sixth global game release following the huge successes of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Of those, four titles have made $1 billion, with the latter already making an estimated $275m as of June 2019 following its December 2018 release.

You can watch the official Rush Wars announcement on YouTube at 9am UK time (BST) below.

Supercell was recently ranked fourth on our list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers for 2019.

