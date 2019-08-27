Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment opens new San Diego mobile studio

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) has opened a new studio in San Diego focusing on the development of free-to-play mobile games.

WB Games Boston VP and studio head Tom Casey will lead the new team alongside his current role.

The publisher has claimed San Diego is an ideal location to attract creative, technical and business talent from around the world.

"Continued evolution"

“This new studio is a testament to our continued evolution in the mobile games space, as we have grown to become one of the top grossing mobile games publishers due to the tremendous success of our portfolio, including Game of Thrones: Conquest and Golf Clash,” said WBIE president David Haddad.

“A large part of our success is driven by our talented leaders, including Tom, and we are looking forward to the games he and this new team will develop to further expand our reach in the free-to-play market.”

Casey added: “WB Games has always maintained a high standard of delivering impactful and engaging experiences for our players, and our San Diego location will serve to bolster our free-to-play offerings by creating games that are culturally relevant and resonate with a wide audience.”

The San Diego team joins the likes of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite co-developer WB Games San Francisco and Golf Clash studio Playdemic in Warner Bros' mobile portfolio.

Warner Bros. was recently ranked 16th in PocketGamer.biz's list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers for 2019.