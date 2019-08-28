PewDiePie hits 100m subscribers on YouTube

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has become the first solo YouTuber to hit 100 million subscribers.

The achievement comes after Indian channel T-Series became the first channel to surpass the milestone back in May.

Discussing the news on Twitter, Kjellberg said: "We did it! What an unreal achievement! 100,000,000 thanks to all of you for the endless support and effort! I don't feel worthy, but I'm forever grateful".

YouTube released its own statement on Twitter, adding: "Married to [Marzia Bisognin]. Revived our love of Minecraft. Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube. What a month to celebrate and congratulate [Felix Kjellberg]".

Problematic fave

Previously Kjellberg was trying to become the first YouTuber to reach the milestone, though in April 2019 he requested fans cease a meme encouraging strangers to subscribe to him on the platform following a gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand repeating the statement on a livestream before murdering 50 people and injuring dozens more.

“To have my name associated with something so unspeakably vile has affected me in more ways than I’ve let shown. I just didn’t want to address it right away, and I didn’t want to give the terrorist more attention," Kjellberg explained.

This article was originally published on InfluencerUpdate.biz.