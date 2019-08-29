Just one week left to save on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is just over a month away for its sixth return to the motherland of mobile gaming on October 1st and 2nd.

And we’re telling you now because time is running out to save on the price of tickets before they revert back to full price midnight next Thursday, September 5th.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to save as much as $150 on tickets and book now!

Reaching new heights

We’ve come a long way since our first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, and in 2019 we are proud to say we’ve reached new heights! This year, we’re moving to a new, larger venue in The Cable Factory, allowing more space for networking, more conference sessions and fringe events.

You can expect 16 wall-to-wall conference tracks which span across the two days in October, with 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry sharing their expert analysis, insight, and thoughts on everything from live ops and games design, to monetisation, investment, blockchain and the latest industry trends.

If you think that’s a lot, these amazing speakers will deliver their talks to over 1,500 industry professionals representing 600 companies. Phew!

Network, Pitch, Connect, Party, and make some memories!

To sweeten the content that we provide you with at Pocket Gamer Connects, we also run a host of fringe events and networking opportunities, allowing you to connect with that all important contact. Networking with 1,500 professionals is an amazing opportunity that you just can’t ignore - made easier with our free unlimited meeting scheduler!

If you like to network with speed and efficiency, why not give our publisher SpeedMatch sessions a go? These sessions are great ways to do that as they pair developers with publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings.

Joining us for the first time at our Helsinki show is our brand new Investor Connector! This event provides one-on-one time for pre-selected applicants looking for funding, with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Developers looking to take part should apply here, whereas investors should apply here.

The Very Big Indie Pitch makes a welcome return to our journey to Helsinki! This competition is dedicated for indie game developers looking to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges, who will give valuable feedback and a potential new contact in the games industry. Oh, and the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars. If you’re an indie developer looking to pitch your game, or simply want to spectate, then check it out!

Speaking of returns, the infamous Global Connects Party also returns to Helsinki! Held on the first night of the conference, it's a brilliant way to unwind from a busy day of conferencing and keep the networking going until late, all while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music! It’s free to all delegates, so with that being said…

Book your tickets now!

Want to be part of something special this October? Make sure you book your tickets now for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki and save up to $150 with our Mid-Term prices. However as we’ve mentioned, these discounts end next Thursday, September 6th, so hurry! Book now!