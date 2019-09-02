Night in the Woods developer Alec Holowka dies

The co-creator of Night in the Woods Alec Holowka has died.

As well as working on Night in the Woods, the developer had also worked on Aquaria and composed music for TowerFall Ascension.

News of his passing came from a family member, who said he had suffered from mood and personality disorders.

Holowka had recently been the subject allegations of sexual abuse. Following this, the development team cut ties with him.

In a message, the family member said Holowka had been a victim of abuse himself. They also stated that they believed the survivors who had made the allegations.

Lastly, they also asked that people do not use their grief as an excuse to harass people.