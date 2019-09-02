News

Night in the Woods developer Alec Holowka dies

Night in the Woods developer Alec Holowka dies
By

The co-creator of Night in the Woods Alec Holowka has died.

As well as working on Night in the Woods, the developer had also worked on Aquaria and composed music for TowerFall Ascension.

News of his passing came from a family member, who said he had suffered from mood and personality disorders.

Holowka had recently been the subject allegations of sexual abuse. Following this, the development team cut ties with him.

In a message, the family member said Holowka had been a victim of abuse himself. They also stated that they believed the survivors who had made the allegations.

Lastly, they also asked that people do not use their grief as an excuse to harass people.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Mar 26th, 2019

Take-Two founder and former CEO Ryan Brant dies at 49

News Dec 17th, 2018

HQ Trivia CEO Colin Kroll dies aged 34

News Nov 13th, 2018

Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee passes away at the age of 95

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies