PechaKucha is back for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Always one of the highlights on day one of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, we’re happy to share the news that PechaKucha is back for 2019 for The PGC Sessions 2019 – Powered by PechaKucha.

Pechawhatnow? Starting in Tokyo in 2013, PechaKucha Nights now happen in over 1,000 cities around the world. If you’ve never taken part in - or seen - a PechaKucha session, then you’ve been missing out. This is the most fun you can have with Powerpoint!

Participants take it in turn to take to the stage and deliver their presentations. It might not sound fun, until you know that the format is restricted to 20 images - no words - each shown for just 20 seconds. The images advance automatically, leading to much hilarity as poorly prepared presenters scramble to keep pace.

It's fun and talks can be on any topic relevant to Pocket Gamer Connects. In the past, people have spoken about their life as a games journalist or how keeping parrots taught them about managing a games community.

The PGC Sessions 2019 will be held on the main stage at 6pm on October 1st.

Participate in PechaKucha

Want to take part? Great! We have a few slots still available. All you need to do is email dave.bradley@steelmedia.co.uk for consideration with our long-term host with the most, Wilhelm Taht.

And there’s a special reason to get involved this year - 2019 is Taht’s last as compere. He told us, “After having brought PechaKucha to the very first Pocket Gamer Connects, I’ve always found this to be the most entertaining part of the conference. In order for the thing to evolve, I would love to pass the baton to the next MC to take the ‘Pocket-Kucha’ to the next level for future editions of PG Connects. If you want to be that person, you definitely have to get up on the stage at PG Connects Helsinki and do your part of the show!”

Fancy yourself as the 2020 ringmaster for the 20x20 presentation showdown? This is your audition - get in touch now.