News

Nintendo UK partners with Digital Schoolhouse on UKIE “play-based learning” programme

Nintendo UK partners with Digital Schoolhouse on UKIE “play-based learning” programme
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo UK has partnered with Digital Schoolhouse on a UKIE programme that will introduce “play-based learning” in schools across the region.

The not-for-profit scheme has been backed by the games giant in an attempt to inspire the next generation and is expected to reach 32,000 pupils over 55 schools.

As part of the agreement, Nintendo UK will also support the next DSH esports tournament, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being chosen as the next game in the series. The aim is to help students develop practical and soft skills by participating in the tournaments.

An engagement number of 6,000 pupils is expected across 60 schools and colleges.

Next-generation

“Nintendo UK is extremely excited to be working together with UKIE’s Digital Schoolhouse as lead partner,” said Nintendo UK head of communications Kalpesh Tailor.

“The Digital Schoolhouse programme uniquely combines computing, fun, creativity and innovation, all of which are synonymous and at the heart of Nintendo’s values.

"Through this collaborative partnership, we aim to reach more teachers and pupils than ever before, in order to help inspire the next generation of young minds across the UK.”

Digital Schoolhouse director Shahneila Saeed added: “We’re delighted Nintendo UK has agreed to throw its support behind Digital Schoolhouse. DSH has evolved enormously in just three years and their support means we can reach more pupils and teachers than ever with our transformative and inspiring programme.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 4th, 2019

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August

as News Jun 11th, 2019

Nintendo and Microsoft collaborate to bring Banjo-Kazooie home in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

as News Feb 11th, 2019

Nintendo wants to break beyond its existing fanbase despite multiple franchise successes

as News Jan 31st, 2019

Nintendo posts strong quarter despite lowering Switch sales estimates to 17m for the year

as News Dec 14th, 2018

Super Smash Bros Ultimate sold over 1.2 million copies in Japan during its first three days on sale

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies