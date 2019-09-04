News

UKIE launches new diversity survey for the games industry

By , Staff Writer

UK games trade body UKIE has launched a new games industry diversity survey designed to deliver a detailed analysis of diversity within the industry’s workforce.

The census was created in association with the University of Leeds and the University of Sheffield.

The survey will ask people about their backgrounds, diversity profile and their current roles. Upon completion, the results will be analysed at the University of Sheffield, following which the outcome will be fed back to the government and the industry.

Growing support

Numerous companies in the games industry have supported the initiative, such as SEGA, Jagex, Creative Assembly, Hutch Games, Ustwo Games, Dovetail Games, Mediatonic, Coatsink, NaturalMotion and nDreams.

Organisations including POC in Play and Women in Games have also offered their support in an attempt to get the survey to a broader audience.

“This new Census will give us for the first-time a crucial understanding of the diversity make-up of the games industry, and we’re calling on everyone who currently works for a UK based-games businesses to complete it,” said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist.

She added: “We know as an industry that more needs to be done to improve diversity, to make the sector an inclusive and welcoming place for people of all backgrounds to want to work.

“By taking part in the census, businesses and individuals working in the sector can help us produce the evidence base, we need to drive positive transformation in the sector.”


