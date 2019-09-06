Full conference schedule revealed for next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The full schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 is now live!

Finland’s biggest B2B event for the games industry returns to the mobile gaming motherland for its sixth iteration on October 1st and 2nd.

Over the course of the two days, more than 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will gather at our new and larger venue, The Cable Factory to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry from companies such as Remedy Entertainment, Small Giant Games, Zeptolab, Square Enix Montreal and many more.

Throughout the 16 wall-to-wall conference tracks, they'll share expert analysis, insight, and thoughts on everything from live ops and game design, to the latest industry trends, blockchain and more.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.