Full conference schedule revealed for next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

By , Editor

The full schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 is now live! 

Finland’s biggest B2B event for the games industry returns to the mobile gaming motherland for its sixth iteration on October 1st and 2nd.

Over the course of the two days, more than 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will gather at our new and larger venue, The Cable Factory to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry from companies such as Remedy Entertainment, Small Giant Games, Zeptolab, Square Enix Montreal and many more.

Throughout the 16 wall-to-wall conference tracks, they'll share expert analysis, insight, and thoughts on everything from live ops and game design, to the latest industry trends, blockchain and more.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.


Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

