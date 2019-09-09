Celeste developer opening new studio called Extremely OK Games

Celeste developer Matt Makes Games has created a new studio called Extremely OK Games.

Matt Thorson has retired TowerFall developer Matt Makes Games to focus on the new studio located in Vancouver, Canada.

New name, new game

"I started Matt Makes Games when I was working solo in my parents' basement, and I never thought I'd be working with such an amazing team on games of this scale," said Thorson.

"On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly. Forming EXOK has also conveniently allowed us to restructure things in a more equitable fashion so that we can all share ownership over our collective efforts."

The developer is already working on its first project, code-named EXOK1, more details will follow the company is further into the development process.

Work on the final bit of DLC for Celeste has been completed, Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell is to be the last piece, ending the project.