News

Celeste developer opening new studio called Extremely OK Games

Celeste developer opening new studio called Extremely OK Games
By , Staff Writer

Celeste developer Matt Makes Games has created a new studio called Extremely OK Games.

Matt Thorson has retired TowerFall developer Matt Makes Games to focus on the new studio located in Vancouver, Canada.

New name, new game

"I started Matt Makes Games when I was working solo in my parents' basement, and I never thought I'd be working with such an amazing team on games of this scale," said Thorson.

"On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly. Forming EXOK has also conveniently allowed us to restructure things in a more equitable fashion so that we can all share ownership over our collective efforts."

The developer is already working on its first project, code-named EXOK1, more details will follow the company is further into the development process.

Work on the final bit of DLC for Celeste has been completed, Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell is to be the last piece, ending the project.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written for Gamepur as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as Job News Sep 3rd, 2019

Fate/Grand Order developer Type-Moon opens new subsidiary studio

News Aug 28th, 2019

It looks like Telltale Games is coming back from the dead

News Aug 15th, 2019

Epic Games opens new studio in Cologne

as Interview Aug 13th, 2019

New Zealand hyper-casual start-up JaffaJam wants to shake up the sector

Interview Aug 1st, 2019

Interview: Hyper-casual specialist Voodoo opens new Istanbul studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies