Learn about the impact blockchain has on the industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just three weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Blockchain Gaming, from the blockchain basics to future trends, explore its impact on games and how you can include it in your next project.

October 2nd

14:20 - Everdreamsoft’s founder and CEO Shaban Shaame kicks this track off with a session centred on five reasons to give Blockchain a try, even if you think it isn’t for you.

14:40 - Next, Waves’ Ilya Matveev's session discusses creating better tokenisation user experience, a new item market gives developers easy tokenization and smooth operations for tokenized items for players.

15:00 - VP of marketing Cuneyt Unar from Celer Network follows with a session on innovation in mobile game leveraging blockchain technology.

15:20 - Closing out our Blockchain Gaming track is a speed panel on where are we in blockchain? With Blockchain Cuties CEO and co-founder Vladimir Tomko, PlayWin’s CEO Garrett Weinzierl, Ilya Mateev from Waves and the CEO and co-founder of Everdreamsoft Shaban Shaame.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.