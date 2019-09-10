Home Office confirms roles in the games industry will be added to shortage occupation list

The UK Home Office is adding jobs within the games industry to the shortage occupation list in the country.

Video game trade body UKIE confirmed the news in a blog update on its website following recommendations made by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) earlier this year. Both UKIE and fellow UK trade body TIGA aided in the proposals, as did various video game businesses.

Roles that are of more importance were highlighted, including artists, software development specialists, producers, directors and all programmers.

“We welcome the recommendations of the MAC. One of the reasons why the UK is the best place to make games in the world is its ability to welcome the best and brightest into this country to support our thriving industry,” wrote UKIE head of public affairs Tim Scott.

“The expansion of the Shortage Occupation List to include a significant number of industry-specific roles is a great first step to maintaining that position, whatever the future holds for the country’s immigration policy.

“We look forward to the changes being implemented as soon as possible in line with the MAC’s recommendations to help us drive our thriving industry forward.”