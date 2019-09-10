Apple Arcade launches September 19th at $4.99/month

Apple has revealed its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th for $4.99 a month.

The news was unveiled at Apple’s September keynote held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. On release, Apple Arcade will feature 100 exclusive new games and will be available in 150 countries around the world.

A new Arcade tab will make its debut on the App Store, where new games will be added every month. Alongside this, the tab will feature game trailers, recommendations, game guides and sneak peeks at upcoming titles.

Apple Arcade allows users to play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with players able to switch devices and pick up where they previously left off. The service was originally announced earlier this year.

Exclusive games

Several new exclusive games were shown off for the platform.

Konami brand manager Benjamin Kinney first took to the stage to premiere Frogger in Toy Town, a new iteration of the classic game. Capcom producer Peter Fabiano followed with an underwater adventure - that features actual underwater audio - called Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Annapurna Interactive producer Kelsey Hansen closed this section of the conference with a look at the studio’s new rhythm-based title, Sayonara Wild Hearts.

A one-month free trial will be available for people to try out Apple Arcade.

After the conference, Apple released more information on additional exclusive games coming to Apple Arcade