Explore the Asian markets in East Meets West at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is East Meets West, the latest news from the hottest markets in the East (China, Japan, Korea, South-East Asia and Middle East).

14:00 - Kicking things off is JoyPac COO Allison Bilas with a session on how global markets are changing the hypercasual phenomenon, letting you know what is next for hypercasual games and how you can compete in this market.

14:20 - Next is the CEO of Lucrion Don S Kim with a session on why G-STAR is the best gateway to the Asian games market.

14:40 - Interested in Summoners War and other esports? Then you don’t want to miss Gamevil’s David Mohr’s session on taking the Summoner’s War World Arena Championship across the world, included is how the event differs in different parts of the world.

15:00 - Thinking about releasing a game or app in China? Marketing manager Aaron Denford from Aptutti has a session about what you need to know about launching apps and games in China, including various costs, local ads and local payment options.

15:20 - Next, MyGamez founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen reveals the biggest misconceptions about publishing in China.

15:40 - The first panel has three industry experts discussing the Asian markets and whether they are a mystery or standard practice. Joypac senior publishing manager Falko Boecker, CEO of Lucrion Don S Kim and MyGamez founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen all feature.

16:20 - Moving on, Imperia Online’s Mario Vasilev holds a session on why you should enter the MENA region. The topic covers a successful launch of a game in the MENA region by a non-MENA company and insights into the current state of the market.

17:00 - Closing the track is a second panel focusing on global publishing and business trends. BoomBit’s business development manager Alina Gribanova, Imperia Online’s marketing and business development manager Mario Vasilev and director of publishing for Hothead Games Gregan Dunn all feature.

