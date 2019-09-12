Discover the benefits of working with Esports and Influencers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just three weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Esports and Influencers, game makers and esports teams share an insight into competitive gaming. Plus what’s new in the online video and social media marketing scene.

14:00 - We kick things off with keynote speaker Mo Fadl, the head of publishing Nordics for Riot Games. He discusses the competitive ecosystem - a must-have in today’s world.

14:40 - Next, is Prize Payments head of sales and business development and Hiro Capital’s venture director Spike Laurie. He is holding a session on designing an esport, levelling up your competitive game.

15:00 - Interested in mobile esports? Then you don’t want to miss Bitkraft’s founding partner Malte Barth. His session covers the meaning of esports for mobile games.

15:20 - Time for a panel on what is esports? A marketing tool or a real opportunity. Four industry experts give their thoughts, ENCE eSports’ co-founder and CEO Mika Kuusisto, ESL - Turtle Entertainment’s vice president product and publisher relations Fabian Scheuermann, Geewa’s senior game designer Marek-Martin Matyska and Bunch’s CEO Selcuk Atli all feature.

16:00 - Next, is a session on a guide to influencer marketing, by Seriously’s marketing director Tess Thormodsgaard..

16:20 - Are you interested in going from creator to personal brand? Well Cara Parrish Marketing CEO Cara Parrish has the answers for you. Her session covers influencer marketing and what companies need to understand about its evolution.

16:40 - Closing the track is an influencer speed panel with Polka Dot Studio’s founder and CEO Olesja Marjalaakso and Seriously’s marketing director Tess Thormodsgaard. They discuss the challenges and opportunities of working with influencers.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.