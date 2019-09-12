Skillz partners with IGDA to aid game developers

Mobile esports company Skillz has teamed up with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA).

Both companies hope to enable game developers to have a viable business through new tools to retain, engage and monetise their content

“Game makers are the unsung heroes of esports, designing the engaging content that drives a growing multi-billion dollar industry forward. Skillz is the platform that empowers anyone to embrace their inner champion,” said Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise.

“By giving some of the most talented creators in the world access to the Skillz community and technology platform, the industry’s brightest rising stars can showcase their passions to the world’s 2.6 billion mobile gamers.”

Skillz claims 17,500 game makers and 30 million registrated players in its network.

A growing industry

Non-profit company the IGDA founded the Global Game Jam event, though a different firm now runs it.

This year it had over 47,000 participants across 113 countries which resulted in 9,000 games being created in one weekend.

As for the IDGA, it claims 10,000 members.