News

Skillz partners with IGDA to aid game developers

Skillz partners with IGDA to aid game developers
By , Staff Writer

Mobile esports company Skillz has teamed up with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA).

Both companies hope to enable game developers to have a viable business through new tools to retain, engage and monetise their content

“Game makers are the unsung heroes of esports, designing the engaging content that drives a growing multi-billion dollar industry forward. Skillz is the platform that empowers anyone to embrace their inner champion,” said Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise.

“By giving some of the most talented creators in the world access to the Skillz community and technology platform, the industry’s brightest rising stars can showcase their passions to the world’s 2.6 billion mobile gamers.”

Skillz claims 17,500 game makers and 30 million registrated players in its network. 

A growing industry

Non-profit company the IGDA founded the Global Game Jam event, though a different firm now runs it.

This year it had over 47,000 participants across 113 countries which resulted in 9,000 games being created in one weekend.

As for the IDGA, it claims 10,000 members. 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 22nd, 2017

Color Switch becomes an eSport through partnership with Skillz

News Jun 2nd, 2017

Capcom partners with Skillz to bring competitive play to new mobile Street Fighter game

News Jul 18th, 2019

Skillz reveals $25,000 Global Game Development Challenge

Interview Dec 6th, 2018

Patents, platforms and IPO: How mobile-first esports platform Skillz is planning for bigger things

Interview Sep 18th, 2018

How real-money competition platform Skillz is riding the wave of mobile esports for all

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies