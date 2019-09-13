News

PEGI, TIGA and ESA weigh in on DCMS loot box recommendation

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Trade bodies TIGA, from the UK, and the American Entertainment Software Association, as well as European age-ratings organisation PEGI, have replied to the report released yesterday by the UK's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The CEO of TIGA Dr Richard Wilson agreed with MPs' suggestion that there should be further research conducted into both gaming disorder and whether loot boxes do indeed constitute gambling.

Wilson goes on to say that such research should not be funded by the games industry, with the Government picking up the bill.

Further research

“TIGA agrees with the Committee that research into gaming disorder is scarce and more, high-quality studies are required to fully understand the condition," said Wilson.

"We also agree that the Government should commission further research into gaming disorder and to ascertain appropriate time limits for playing games."

