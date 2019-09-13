Take a look at who you could do business with at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

It’s just a couple of weeks until Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the mobile gaming motherland for its sixth iteration, and it’s time to meet the registered companies attending the two-day B2B games industry expo.
Held on October 1st and 2nd at The Cable Factory, 1,500 industry professionals representing 650 companies will descend on the city of Helsinki. You can expect to meet the biggest developers, investors, publishers and global megabrands all the way to lone developers, students and press.
Unlimited tools of networking
That’s a lot of companies! Which is why we provide an unlimited online meeting scheduler - free to all delegates - allowing you to find that essential contact needed for your business. You’ll receive an email invitation after registering for your event ticket, and the Pitch & Match system will be open very soon in the lead up to the event.
We also run fringe events in and around the conference enabling you to network with the entire games industry, such as our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating type stile meetings. Investor Connector is the same, but is tailored for those seeking/offering funding. Or you can network until late, meet new contacts and friends at our Global Connects Party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - grab your ticket here.
As more companies are signing up daily, we’ll update this list in the final run-up to the show. Now the final question is…
Who do you want to meet?
A
- Aalto University
- Aalto University Executive Education
- Absolute Development
- Add Inspiration
- AdGem
- adjoe
- Adsup
- AdTiming
- Adverty
- Airapport
- Alternativa Games
- Animoca Brands Finland
- Antler Interactive
- App Annie
- App Radar
- AppAgent
- AppFollow
- appilis Sàrl
- Applift
- AppLike
- Apprien
- AppsFlyer
- APPTUTTi
- ARblox
- Armada Interactive
- Artifex Mundi
- Avid.ly
- Azerion
B
- Bango.net
- Bethesda Game Studios
- Bind
- BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
- Blackthorn Visions
- Blind Ferret Entertainment
- Blockchain Cuties
- Blue Giraffe Games
- Bon Games
- Bonus Stage
- BoomBit
- Booster Space
- Braavo
- Bunch
C
- Cara Parrish Marketing
- castAR
- Catappult
- Celer Network
- Charged Monkey
- Chartboost
- ChilliConnect
- Classy Yak Game Studio
- CloudGames
- Clusterloop
- Colossal Order
- CoolGames
- Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles
- Cosmo Games
- Creative Mobile
- Critical Force
- Cubic Motion
D
- DataDuck
- DataMagic
- Dawn Media
- Dazzle Rocks
- DECA Games
- deltaDNA
- Dirtybit
- Dodreams Game Studio
- Doppio Games
- DPI
E
- EA
- East Side Games
- Elite Game Developers
- Emoji Games
- Empires Not Vampires
- ENCE Esports
- ESL
- Evasyst
- EverdreamSoft
- Exit Games
F
- Facebook Gaming
- FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
- Fingersoft
- Finnish Game Jam
- Flaregames
- Flexion Mobile
- Flying Sheep Studios
- Frogmind
- Frozenbyte
- Full HP
- Funday Factory
- Fun Punch Games
- Fusebox Games
- Futureplay Games
- Fyber
G
- GameAnalytics
- GameChangers
- GAMEE
- GameHouse
- GameRefinery
- Gamesconsulting.net
- Gametapas
- GAMEVIL COM2US Europe
- Geewa
- GetSocial
- Gismart
- Game Transactionz
- Go Testify
- Grand Beats Production
- Greener Grass
- Greenlight Games
H
- Harhamaa Productions
- Hatch Entertainment
- Heavyweight Rex
- Hipfire Games
- Homa Games
- Hothead Games
- Housemarque
- Huawei
- Huuuge Games
- Hyperkani
- HyprMX
I
- IGG Singapore
- IHS Markit
- Ilyon Dynamics
- Impact Unified
- Imperia Online
- Innocode
- InnoGames
J
- Jam City
- Janeious
- Jestercraft
- JMP
- JoyPac
- Juicy Publishing
K
- Kast
- Kickstarter
- Kielo Growth
- Kinrate Analytics
- Kopla Games
- Koron Studios
- KSAO
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- Kuuasema
- Kuura Playhouse
- Kwalee
- Kyy Games
L
- Laajasalon opisto
- Lab Cave
- Lahti University of Applied Sciences
- Legendary Games
- Level Eight
- LifeStreet
- Lightheart Entertainment
- Lightneer
- Lingon Games
- Lockwood Publishing
- London Venture Partners
- Lost Hoodie
- Lucrion
- LunarByte
- LVP
M
- Mad Data
- Mail.Ru
- Makers Fund
- Megacool
- Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
- Microsoft
- Minimob
- Ministry of Games
- Mintegral
- Miri Growth
- MiTale
- Mobvista
- Modern Times Group (MTG)
- Monetizr
- MoPub
- MotionVolt Games
- Motorious Entertainment
- Multiscription
- Murka Games
- Musopia
- MyGamez
N
- N3twork
- Neogames
- Next Games
- Nitro Games
- NonFungible
- Nopia
- Nordic Game Fund Management
- Nordic Game Ventures
- Nordic XR Startups
- Nutaku
O
- OFM Studios
- Ogury
- Orbis3
- Outplay Entertainment
P
- Paladin Studios
- Panzerdog
- Peakpoint Consulting
- Phoenix Games
- Photon Engine
- PHZ Game Studios
- Pixel Ceremony
- Pixel Federation
- Pixion Games
- Platonic Partnership
- Playable Platform
- Playliner
- Playstack
- Playtouch
- Play Ventures
- PlayWin
- Plug in Digital
- Pointvoucher Group
- Poki
- Polka Dot Studio
- Pollen VC
- Psyon Games
- PTW
Q
- Quantum Shake
- Quicksave
R
- Raw Fury Games
- Redhill Games
- Reflection
- Remedy Entertainment
- Reset Phoenix
- Resistance Games
- Riot Games
- Rival Games
- Robot Cache
- Rocketride Games
- Rolling Apps
- Room 8 Studio
- Round Zero
- Rovio
- Royal Storm Studio
S
- Scientific Revenue
- SEB
- Secret Exit
- Seenax
- Seriously
- Shotgun Gaming
- Single Dream Media
- Sisu Game Ventures
- Small Giant Games
- Smartly.io
- Social Point
- Softgames
- Soomla
- South Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences
- Sparkling Society Games
- Square Enix
- Starberry Games
- Stolen Shoes Entertainment
- Stratosphere Games
- Sulake
- Sunny Painter
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Super.com
- Supercell
- Superplus Games
- Superscale
- Surface Digital
- Sybo Games
T
- Tapjoy
- Target Circle
- Tencent Games
- Tenjin
- Testronic
- The Game Design Studio
- The Knights of Unity
- Thoughtfish
- Traplight Triolith Games
- Triple Dragon
- Turborilla
- Twisted Ark
- Two Pint
- Two Way Media
U
- UAX Society
- Ubisoft RedLynx
- Uken Games
- Unicorn Pirates Studio
- Unity
- Universally Speaking
- University of Oulu
- Utopia Analytics
- UX is Fine!
V
- Vainary
- Veikkaus
- Voodoo
- Vungle
W
- Wappier
- Wargaming
- Waves Platform
- Women in Games Finland
- Wooga
X
- XAMK South Eastern Finland University of Applied Science
Z
- Zeptolab
- ZeroHQ
- Zynga
1-9
- 10th Muse
- 12traits
- 1998
- 4mob Games
We haven’t mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list of amazing companies. If you’d like to meet someone from these firms, send a message to them via Pitch & Match system.
Our advice would be, as soon as you have access to the meeting system, go and fill in your profile details. Experience shows that the more information you put into the system - including a photo and details of your expertise - the more likely you are going to get people reply to your meeting requests.
About Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019
Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will attract 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world, including Europe, Asia and America.
There are 16 conference tracks across the two days of October 1st and 2nd, and the schedule is available now so that you can see where the companies’ leading experts are delivering their talks and panels.
There will also be a dedicated Big Indie Zone on the expo floor allowing you to see demonstrations of the latest indie games; The Very Big Indie Pitch; Investor Connector; SpeedMatch sessions; and networking, alongside our infamous Global Connects Party!
Join us for our sixth outing to Helsinki! Book your tickets now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?