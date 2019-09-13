Take a look at who you could do business with at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

It’s just a couple of weeks until Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the mobile gaming motherland for its sixth iteration, and it’s time to meet the registered companies attending the two-day B2B games industry expo.

Held on October 1st and 2nd at The Cable Factory, 1,500 industry professionals representing 650 companies will descend on the city of Helsinki. You can expect to meet the biggest developers, investors, publishers and global megabrands all the way to lone developers, students and press.

Unlimited tools of networking

That’s a lot of companies! Which is why we provide an unlimited online meeting scheduler - free to all delegates - allowing you to find that essential contact needed for your business. You’ll receive an email invitation after registering for your event ticket, and the Pitch & Match system will be open very soon in the lead up to the event.

We also run fringe events in and around the conference enabling you to network with the entire games industry, such as our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating type stile meetings. Investor Connector is the same, but is tailored for those seeking/offering funding. Or you can network until late, meet new contacts and friends at our Global Connects Party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - grab your ticket here.

As more companies are signing up daily, we’ll update this list in the final run-up to the show. Now the final question is…

Who do you want to meet?

Left to right: Animoca Brands, Colossal Order, DECA Games, deltaDNA

A

Aalto University

Aalto University Executive Education

Absolute Development

Add Inspiration

AdGem

adjoe

Adsup

AdTiming

Adverty

Airapport

Alternativa Games

Animoca Brands Finland

Antler Interactive

App Annie

App Radar

AppAgent

AppFollow

appilis Sàrl

Applift

AppLike

Apprien

AppsFlyer

APPTUTTi

ARblox

Armada Interactive

Artifex Mundi

Avid.ly

Azerion

B

Bango.net

Bethesda Game Studios

Bind

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures

Blackthorn Visions

Blind Ferret Entertainment

Blockchain Cuties

Blue Giraffe Games

Bon Games

Bonus Stage

BoomBit

Booster Space

Braavo

Bunch

C

Cara Parrish Marketing

castAR

Catappult

Celer Network

Charged Monkey

Chartboost

ChilliConnect

Classy Yak Game Studio

CloudGames

Clusterloop

Colossal Order

CoolGames

Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles

Cosmo Games

Creative Mobile

Critical Force

Cubic Motion

D

DataDuck

DataMagic

Dawn Media

Dazzle Rocks

DECA Games

deltaDNA

Dirtybit

Dodreams Game Studio

Doppio Games

DPI

E

EA

East Side Games

Elite Game Developers

Emoji Games

Empires Not Vampires

ENCE Esports

ESL

Evasyst

EverdreamSoft

Exit Games

F

Facebook Gaming

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Fingersoft

Finnish Game Jam

Flaregames

Flexion Mobile

Flying Sheep Studios

Frogmind

Frozenbyte

Full HP

Funday Factory

Fun Punch Games

Fusebox Games

Futureplay Games

Fyber

Left to right: EA, ENCE Esports, Huawei, JoyPac

G

GameAnalytics

GameChangers

GAMEE

GameHouse

GameRefinery

Gamesconsulting.net

Gametapas

GAMEVIL COM2US Europe

Geewa

GetSocial

Gismart

Google

Game Transactionz

Go Testify

Grand Beats Production

Greener Grass

Greenlight Games

H

Harhamaa Productions

Hatch Entertainment

Heavyweight Rex

Hipfire Games

Homa Games

Hothead Games

Housemarque

Huawei

Huuuge Games

Hyperkani

HyprMX

I

IGG Singapore

IHS Markit

Ilyon Dynamics

Impact Unified

Imperia Online

Innocode

InnoGames

J

Jam City

Janeious

Jestercraft

JMP

JoyPac

Juicy Publishing

K

Kast

Kickstarter

Kielo Growth

Kinrate Analytics

Kopla Games

Koron Studios

KSAO

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Kuuasema

Kuura Playhouse

Kwalee

Kyy Games

L

Laajasalon opisto

Lab Cave

Lahti University of Applied Sciences

Legendary Games

Level Eight

LifeStreet

Lightheart Entertainment

Lightneer

Lingon Games

Lockwood Publishing

London Venture Partners

Lost Hoodie

Lucrion

LunarByte

LVP

M

Mad Data

Mail.Ru

Makers Fund

Megacool

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Microsoft

Minimob

Ministry of Games

Mintegral

Miri Growth

MiTale

Mobvista

Modern Times Group (MTG)

Monetizr

MoPub

MotionVolt Games

Motorious Entertainment

Multiscription

Murka Games

Musopia

MyGamez

Left to right: Lab Cave, Microsoft, MoPub, Riot Games

N

N3twork

Neogames

Next Games

Nitro Games

NonFungible

Nopia

Nordic Game Fund Management

Nordic Game Ventures

Nordic XR Startups

Nutaku

O

OFM Studios

Ogury

Orbis3

Outplay Entertainment

P

Paladin Studios

Panzerdog

Peakpoint Consulting

Phoenix Games

Photon Engine

PHZ Game Studios

Pixel Ceremony

Pixel Federation

Pixion Games

Platonic Partnership

Playable Platform

Playliner

Playstack

Playtouch

Play Ventures

PlayWin

Plug in Digital

Pointvoucher Group

Poki

Polka Dot Studio

Pollen VC

Psyon Games

PTW

Q

Quantum Shake

Quicksave

R

Raw Fury Games

Redhill Games

Reflection

Remedy Entertainment

Reset Phoenix

Resistance Games

Riot Games

Rival Games

Robot Cache

Rocketride Games

Rolling Apps

Room 8 Studio

Round Zero

Rovio

Royal Storm Studio

S

Scientific Revenue

SEB

Secret Exit

Seenax

Seriously

Shotgun Gaming

Single Dream Media

Sisu Game Ventures

Small Giant Games

Smartly.io

Social Point

Softgames

Soomla

South Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Sparkling Society Games

Square Enix

Starberry Games

Stolen Shoes Entertainment

Stratosphere Games

Sulake

Sunny Painter

Super Evil Megacorp

Super.com

Supercell

Superplus Games

Superscale

Surface Digital

Sybo Games

T

Tapjoy

Target Circle

Tencent Games

Tenjin

Testronic

The Game Design Studio

The Knights of Unity

Thoughtfish

Traplight Triolith Games

Triple Dragon

Turborilla

Twisted Ark

Twitter

Two Pint

Two Way Media

Left to right: Rovio, Unity, Wargaming, Wooga

U

UAX Society

Ubisoft RedLynx

Uken Games

Unicorn Pirates Studio

Unity

Universally Speaking

University of Oulu

Utopia Analytics

UX is Fine!

V

Vainary

Veikkaus

Voodoo

Vungle

W

Wappier

Wargaming

Waves Platform

Women in Games Finland

Wooga

X

XAMK South Eastern Finland University of Applied Science

Z

Zeptolab

ZeroHQ

Zynga

1-9

10th Muse

12traits

1998

4mob Games

We haven’t mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list of amazing companies. If you’d like to meet someone from these firms, send a message to them via Pitch & Match system.

Our advice would be, as soon as you have access to the meeting system, go and fill in your profile details. Experience shows that the more information you put into the system - including a photo and details of your expertise - the more likely you are going to get people reply to your meeting requests.

About Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will attract 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world, including Europe, Asia and America.

There are 16 conference tracks across the two days of October 1st and 2nd, and the schedule is available now so that you can see where the companies’ leading experts are delivering their talks and panels.

There will also be a dedicated Big Indie Zone on the expo floor allowing you to see demonstrations of the latest indie games; The Very Big Indie Pitch; Investor Connector; SpeedMatch sessions; and networking, alongside our infamous Global Connects Party!

Join us for our sixth outing to Helsinki! Book your tickets now!