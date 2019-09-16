News

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - applications closing soon!

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - applications closing soon!
By , Editor

The PG Connects events are fantastic B2B conferences that provide a venue for networking and knowledge sharing. The next one is in Helsinkiin October 2019 and there is still time to get tickets. Ready to attend? Great.

But when it comes to seeking investment for your project - or finding the next hot studio to invest in - don't leave it to chance. Investor Connector is a curated morning of one-to-one meetings that can get you in front of the right people.

We’ll set aside a quiet space on the morning of Day 1 (October 1st) of PG Connects Helsinki 2019, where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors, get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

Participating investors

  • Catalis Group
  • LVP
  • MTGx
  • Murka
  • Nordic Game Ventures
  • Pollen VC
  • Sisu Game Ventures
  • Tencent

Applicants MUST be registered attendees of Connects Helsinki 2019 - great news is that you can use code Connector20 for 20% off at checkout! Then all you need to do is send us your details using this form

The deadline for submissions is 23:59 THIS SUNDAY, September 19, 2019.

Please note: this is a curated session and successful applicants will undergo an approval process. Meetings are at the discretion of the investors. Additionally, Steel Media cannot guarantee that any meetings with investors will result in investment for your company. The session is set to take place over a three-hour period on the morning of Day 1 of the conference [October 1st, 10am-1pm – timings tbc]. 


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Apr 26th, 2019

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - applications close next week!

News Jan 10th, 2019

Last chance to sign up for Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Profile Sep 12th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Sulake's Simo Piispanen will be part of a panel discussing hybrid monetisation

as News Jun 13th, 2019

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong - applications are open!

News Dec 7th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 launches Investor Connector

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies