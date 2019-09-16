Minecraft surpasses 112 million players each month

Mojang's sandbox construction title Minecraft has over 112 million players each month.

As reported by Business Insider, studio head Helen Chiang revealed the number of monthly players had jumped up by over 20 million since October 2018. Minecraft boasted over 90 million monthly active users at this point.

Chiang believes the success of the game comes down to its replayability factor. Players can always return to Minecraft - even after weeks or months of being inactive.

"Keep coming back"

"What we find is that it's a game that players keep coming back to," said Chiang.

"It may not always be the one that's in the forefront, because there are a lot of great games that continue to come out, but it's one that they love to return to."

