Learn more about hypercasual and instant messenger gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just over two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Game Changers: Hypercasual and IM, one-click games are growing and messenger platforms offer wider distribution - find out more and take advantage.

October 2nd

10:00 - First up is a superstar session with Facebook Games’ strategic partnerships’ Joy Marianowicz. Learn more about instant games as her talk focuses on the success with instant games across Facebook.

10:20 - Next, another superstar session, Tenjin’s vice president of product and general manager of Europe Matthaus Krzykowski talks about new ways to optimise the revenue in hypercasuals.

11:00 - Creative director at Mintegral Stella Zhu holds a session on how creatives win in the hypercasual world.

11:20 - Want to know what’s next for hypercasual games? Homa Games’ CEO Jon Hook is discussing several elements such as how hypercasual is evolving as a category, monetisation and gameplay evolvement.

11:40 - Are you interested in the design of hypercasual games? Then you don’t want to miss game producer and designer Juan Gril’s talk on minimal design maximum impact: gameplay depth in casual games. Gril explains how to strategise additional gameplay elements effectively.

12:00 - Voodoo’s Alexander Shea holds a session on approaching the growth of hypercasual games; it’s a viable market with a fast-growing player base.

12:20 - Finishing the track off is a panel focusing on the ups and downs of working on instant platforms.

Outplay Entertainment producer Francisco Casanova Parra

Softgames CEO and co-founder Alexander Krug

Gamee co-founder and CEO Bozena Rezab

Snapchat’s global online and sales EMEA lead Samuel Bevan all feature.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending.

